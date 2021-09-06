Former Tory MPP posts video critical of Ford's decision on vaccine passports

Former Tory MPP Rick Nicholls – ousted from caucus for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – has slammed Premier Doug Ford’s decision to impose vaccine passports.

The Chatham-Kent—Leamington MPP, who was removed from caucus by Ford on Aug. 19, posted a message on the video platform Rumble condemning the premier for his government’s plan to require people to provide proof of vaccination before attending indoor settings such as restaurants and bars, beginning Sept. 22.

“Don’t you see, premier, that digital proof of vaccination can be used as a discrimination tool against millions of Canadians who don’t want to give you their informed consent to be injected with this experimental therapy under the guise called vaccines,” Nicholls stated in the video.

Nicholls asks Ford how many times he has “moved the goal posts” in the past year regarding the virus, noting the initial two-week stay-at-home order in the immediate wake of the pandemic’s declaration, as well as the later mask mandates and “massive lockdowns” strongly recommended by public health experts.

By Monday afternoon, Nicholl’s video had been viewed more than 24,400 times since being released Friday.

Despite Nicholl’s characterization of COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental therapy,” the doses being administered in Canada are regulated under the Food and Drugs Act and have been approved by Health Canada. Before being approved, the vaccines were required to meet regulatory requirements for safety, efficacy and quality that involved clinical trials and the continued monitoring and assessing of their safety and effectiveness.