Former Tory MPP posts video critical of Ford's decision on vaccine passports
Article content
Former Tory MPP Rick Nicholls – ousted from caucus for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – has slammed Premier Doug Ford’s decision to impose vaccine passports.
Advertisement
Article content
The Chatham-Kent—Leamington MPP, who was removed from caucus by Ford on Aug. 19, posted a message on the video platform Rumble condemning the premier for his government’s plan to require people to provide proof of vaccination before attending indoor settings such as restaurants and bars, beginning Sept. 22.
Former Tory MPP posts video critical of Ford's decision on vaccine passports Back to video
“Don’t you see, premier, that digital proof of vaccination can be used as a discrimination tool against millions of Canadians who don’t want to give you their informed consent to be injected with this experimental therapy under the guise called vaccines,” Nicholls stated in the video.
Nicholls asks Ford how many times he has “moved the goal posts” in the past year regarding the virus, noting the initial two-week stay-at-home order in the immediate wake of the pandemic’s declaration, as well as the later mask mandates and “massive lockdowns” strongly recommended by public health experts.
By Monday afternoon, Nicholl’s video had been viewed more than 24,400 times since being released Friday.
Despite Nicholl’s characterization of COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental therapy,” the doses being administered in Canada are regulated under the Food and Drugs Act and have been approved by Health Canada. Before being approved, the vaccines were required to meet regulatory requirements for safety, efficacy and quality that involved clinical trials and the continued monitoring and assessing of their safety and effectiveness.
Advertisement
Article content
Nicholls told The Chatham Daily News he had talked with Ford before and after being removed from caucus about his concerns with a vaccine passport.
“I just don’t want to see people who have made the choice not to be vaccinated be ostracized by those who are vaccinated,” the MPP said.
In his conversations with Ford and in media reports, Nicholls said he saw the premier was “conflicted” about implementing vaccine passports.
When he saw Ford decide to implement the passports, Nicholls said he was disappointed.
Christine Wood, a spokesperson for the premier’s office, said the provincial government’s message is simple: Get vaccinated.
“As the world continues its fight against the Delta variant, our government will never waver in our commitment to do what’s necessary to keep people safe, protect our hospitals and minimize disruptions to businesses,” Wood said. “We encourage MPP Nicholls to do what millions of Ontarians have already done: get vaccinated.”
While Nicholls said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic is real and remains concerned about the health of Ontarians, he reiterated his doubts about the vaccines.
“I didn’t get vaccinated, because my concern is there is not enough research and data with regards to any long-term effects with this vaccine,” he said
eshreve@postmedia.com