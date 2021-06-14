Article content

A former Chatham Catholic elementary school will have a new purpose in the future.

The St. Clair Catholic District School Board of trustees approved the sale of the former St. Agnes school at a special meeting Monday night.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former St. Agnes Catholic school being sold to Indwell Community Homes Back to video

An agreement of purchase and sale between the school board and Indwell Community Homes of Hamilton, including the agreed upon selling price of $635,000, was announced in a media release Monday.

Indwell, a Christian-based organization with 45 years experience in providing affordable housing, is working in partnership with several local organizations, including NeighbourLink, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and many churches, on a goal to create 150 units across the municipality within the next five years.

“We are pleased that the sale of this surplus property is moving forward,” said trustee chair John Van Heck, in the statement. “My congratulations to Amy Janssens and her team. We look forward to moving additional surplus properties off our books in the weeks and months ahead.”