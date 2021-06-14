Former St. Agnes Catholic school being sold to Indwell Community Homes
Article content
A former Chatham Catholic elementary school will have a new purpose in the future.
The St. Clair Catholic District School Board of trustees approved the sale of the former St. Agnes school at a special meeting Monday night.
Former St. Agnes Catholic school being sold to Indwell Community Homes Back to video
An agreement of purchase and sale between the school board and Indwell Community Homes of Hamilton, including the agreed upon selling price of $635,000, was announced in a media release Monday.
Indwell, a Christian-based organization with 45 years experience in providing affordable housing, is working in partnership with several local organizations, including NeighbourLink, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and many churches, on a goal to create 150 units across the municipality within the next five years.
“We are pleased that the sale of this surplus property is moving forward,” said trustee chair John Van Heck, in the statement. “My congratulations to Amy Janssens and her team. We look forward to moving additional surplus properties off our books in the weeks and months ahead.”
Advertisement
Article content
The sale of board-owned surplus properties is governed by Ontario Regulation 444/98, which directs that all properties must first be offered to a list of preferred agents, including municipalities, universities and colleges, school boards and other public sector agencies.
The list of preferred agents was presented to the board of trustees on Nov.13, 2019.
Having received no expressions of interest from public sector agencies, the Board issued an RFO (Request For Offers) on May 13. Ten offers were received and the sealed submissions were opened during an online TEAMS meeting with the Board’s solicitor Ed Litrenta of George, Murray, Shipley, Bell LLP.
Two other remaining surplus properties will also be sold on the open market. Offering dates are yet to be determined for the now vacant former St. Vincent Catholic School, at 9399 McNaughton Line, Chatham; and Monsignor Uyen Catholic School, located at 255 Lark Street, Chatham, which will close at the end of June 2021.
All three properties are surplus as the result of construction of the new St. Angela Merici Catholic School on McNaughton Avenue, W. in Chatham, which opened to students and staff in September 2020.
Staff and students at the current Monsignor Uyen site on Lark Street will relocate to the newly refurbished former Our Lady of Fatima property on Baldoon Road, Chatham in September 2021.