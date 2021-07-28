Former Liberal MP Jerry Pickard remembered for service to community
Jerry Pickard, who had the distinction of being one of the longest-serving federal politicians in the Chatham-Kent area, died Tuesday at age 81.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep on his 58th anniversary of his wedding to his best friend and high school sweetheart Caroline (nee Foëx).
Pickard was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1988, representing the Liberal Party in the former riding of Essex-Kent, following a 28-year career as a teacher.
He served five terms as the riding went through various redistributions, and a name change, while still representing constituents from areas of Chatham-Kent and Essex County.
Pickard’s strong ties to the community and political track record helped him narrowly win his final term in 2004, to represent Chatham-Kent-Essex, defeating Conservative candidate Dave Van Kesteren by just 405 votes, as the federal sponsorship scandal loomed over the election.
However, health reasons prompted him to retire in 2006 at age 64, after 18 years in politics.
Retired Liberal MPP Pat Hoy, who won several provincial elections in the local riding, said, “The success for Jerry is that he listened to the people.
“That’s a very important part of being a constituency-minded politician,” Hoy said.
He noted Pickard was also able to deliver the local concerns and issues to the government and have them heard.
“The voters returned Jerry to Ottawa time and time again,” Hoy said.
Constituents obviously appreciated the job he did for the riding, he said.
“He served it with distinction and it made him one of the longer serving politicians in our area.’
Joe Mares served six years as the local federal Liberal riding association president, including two elections with Pickard.
Noting he unexpectedly stepped into the role, Mares recalls how Pickard helped assure him he could do the job.
“As challenging as I thought it was, I knew enough about Jerry Pickard to know that I was dealing with a quality and knowlegeable man,” Mares said.
Having seen Pickard in action, the MP earned the respect of constituents because he was honest and upfront and always willing to help people, Mares said.
He also noted Pickard was well-connected in Ottawa and could pick up the phone and get the ear of federal cabinet ministers.
Pickard played an integral role to secure tens of millions of dollars in federal loans in 2003 as the former International Truck and Engine Corp. looked to move production of heavy trucks from the Chatham plant to Mexico.
Pickard also played a significant role in lobbying on behalf of the Canadian ethanol industry, earning credit from former Commercial Alcohol president Ken Field for helping secure funding for a $125-million expansion of the ethanol plant in Chatham.
During his political career, Pickard served as parliamentary secretary to the ministers of agriculture, industry, public works and the deputy prime minister along with being appointed to the Privy Council of Canada in 2003.
However, his political career began at the municipal level, when he was first elected to Kingsville town council in 1972. He began as a councillor, before going on to serve as deputy reeve and mayor.
Pickard was also involved in many service clubs over the years, including the Jaycees, Rotary, Kinsmen and Lions in Chatham and Kingsville.
Mares said there was never anything that caused him to waver in his support for Pickard.
“He was a teacher, he taught me everything I knew about politics.”
eshreve@postmedia.com