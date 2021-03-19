Florence man facing several charges stemming from incident in Chatham

A 20-year-old Florence man is facing several charges in connection to a reported disturbance in Chatham Thursday night.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an alleged dispute between the accused and a woman in a parking lot on St. Clair Street.

The man, police alleged, wouldn’t allow the woman to leave the vehicle after he was speeding and driving in a dangerous manner.

Believing the accused was driving while under the influence of alcohol, the man was arrested. While the man was being arrested, he allegedly resisted arrest by trying to pull away, police said.

The man was taken to police headquarters for breath tests, which showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, police said.

The accused was charged with resisting arrest, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, police said.

He was released with a May 5 court date.