Flood watch issued for Rondeau Bay, Shrewsbury and bay side of Erieau

A gale warning for western Lake Erie, issued by Environment Canada, has prompted a flood watch from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, due to the potential for storm surge, wave spray flooding and shoreline damage and erosion.
Winds from the northeast are forecast to have sustained speeds of 40 to 65 kilometres per hour between Friday morning and Saturday morning, with some forecasts suggesting strong winds could continue into Saturday evening, said authority officials.
“The winds could produce flooding in the southwest corner of Rondeau Bay and impact the communities of Shrewsbury and the bay side of Erieau,” stated the flood watch. “At the lower end of the predicted wind speeds, very limited flooding would be expected in these communities, whereas if the gale force winds appear more widespread flooding should be expected.”
Other low-lying east facing areas could also see a risk of flooding.
Erie Shore Drive, which typically floods during high wind events, should not see significant flooding as it is sheltered from winds of this direction, the conservation authority warning said.
Waves on Lake Erie are forecasts to peak in the 1.5-metre to two-metre range in nearshore areas and in the three- to four-metre range offshore.
“The northeast winds will be offshore or along shore for most of the Lake Erie shoreline, and this means there is generally a lower risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion than might be expected for such a wind event,” the flood watch said. “However, east facing shorelines, such as the areas around Rose Beach Line and Wheatley, are more vulnerable to such winds.”
The predicted wind direction is not expected to cause impacts for the Lake St. Clair shoreline in the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.
The conservation authority advises people to take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves, and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline.
Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children and pets should be kept away from the water.
The flood watch is in effect until Sunday.