Flood watch in effect for Lake Erie shoreline, Erie Shore Drive

A flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline and Erie Shore Drive is in effect until Friday.

There’s also a risk of damage and erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline, including the high bluffs, said the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority in a news release Tuesday.

Moderate to strong south or southwest winds are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing during this period. Five to 15 millimetres of rain are forecast.

Waves on Lake Erie will be one to 1.5 metres high, said conservation authority officials. Because of the lake’s high water levels, waves could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion along the shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

There will likely be flooding on Erie Shore Drive, officials said. It’s expected to take place late Wednesday and on Thursday.

“Given the long duration of this wind event and the possibility of winds over 40 kilometres per hour, enough water is likely to collect to cover people’s yards and flow across the roadway,” the news release said. “Residents and workers in the area should be prepared.”