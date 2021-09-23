The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning along Erie Shore Drive near Erieau, reporting that flooding is currently occurring with water already passing over the roadway in several locations.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning along Erie Shore Drive near Erieau, reporting that flooding is currently occurring with water already passing over the roadway in several locations.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Forecasts suggest flooding will continue into the evening, or possibly into the overnight period, when winds are predicted to drop off and shift more to the west.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Flood warning issued for Erie Shore Drive near Erieau Back to video

The general public is asked to avoid the area to ensure that emergency services can access the area if required, the conservation authority said.

The waves on the lakes can be strong, and the shoreline slippery, the authority added. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children especially should be kept away from the water.

The previously issued flood watch remains in effect for other areas of the Lake Erie shoreline.