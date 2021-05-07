Five speakers charged in Chatham's anti-lockdown protest
Five people have now been charged in connection with an anti-lockdown protest held last week at Tecumseh Park in Chatham.
Article content
Five people have now been charged in the fallout of an anti-lockdown protest held last week at Tecumseh Park in Chatham.
They were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending an organized event, Chatham-Kent director of building development services Paul Lacina said Friday.
Five speakers charged in Chatham's anti-lockdown protest Back to video
Organized outdoor gatherings are forbidden under Ontario’s current COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
All five spoke at the rally. The Municipality of Chatham-Kent, though, has not released their names, ages or hometowns.
Bylaw enforcement officials continue to review their information to identify other participants who may have violated the Reopening Ontario Act, said a municipal news release Friday.
“The investigation … is ongoing,” said Lacina, who could not say how many more people are being investigated.
Charges can be laid up to six months after an event.
An estimated 300 people attended the No More Lockdowns Canada rally April 26 that included independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston) and independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings—Lennox and Addington) speaking against COVID-19 public-health measures.
Advertisement
Article content
There were at least eight speakers at the event.
Sloan told the Daily News on Friday he’s not aware of any charge against him.
A message for Hillier was left at his constituency office.
Sloan and Hillier have already been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending a large service April 25 at the Church of God Restoration in Aylmer.
Sloan received a summons from his local OPP three days after the charge was announced by Aylmer police. He hasn’t heard from Chatham-Kent officials about a charge for the April 26 event.
“They wouldn’t typically call me anyway,” he said. “The police would show up at your door, but that could take days if not even a week or two. I have no idea one way or the other.”
Only two protest-related charges had been confirmed by municipal officials before Friday.
The municipality also announced Friday no charges were laid in relation to the Opening Day event April 30. Chatham-Kent businesses were encouraged on social media to open that day in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Organizer Ben Labadie cancelled the event a few days in advance because of a lack of interest.
Chatham-Kent police, health inspectors and bylaw enforcement officers inspected 17 Chatham-Kent businesses associated with the event April 30, Lacina said.
“They were inspected to ensure they were operating within the rules applicable to each of those businesses,” he said.
None were violating the provincial regulations, so none were fined.
Before the event, the municipality put out a news release advising businesses the Reopening Ontario Act would be enforced.
“Officials are thanking businesses that have chosen to comply with the provincewide regulations imposed last month,” said Friday’s news release.