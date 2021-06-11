Time needed to review criminal responsibility assessment for elderly murder suspect

An assessment has been completed on the fitness and criminal responsibility of an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a murder charge in connection to his wife's death.

An assessment on the fitness and criminal responsibility of an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a murder charge in connection to his wife’s death has been completed, but his lawyer needs some time to review the document.

The 95-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the identity of his 89-year-old wife, made a brief audio appearance in a Chatham court Friday.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court he had just received the assessment on his client Friday morning, so asked for the matter be adjourned to June 25 to provide time to review the report with his client and follow up with the Crown.

The man was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

The assessment was prepared during a recent two-month period the man spent at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas. The assessment was initially scheduled to take a month, but the court previously heard the treating psychiatrist needed more time to complete his evaluation.

There is also a publication ban prohibiting reporting any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg.

She died at the scene, police said.