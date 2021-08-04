First doses of vaccine take precedence over third doses

Getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine into residents of poorer countries is more important than getting a third dose into Canadians, says Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.

Dr. David Colby supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to fight the global gap in vaccine supply.

“The World Health Organization is looking at the big picture of everything around the world,” Colby said. “They want to get everybody around the world vaccinated so that the virus does not proliferate and give rise to new, and potentially more dangerous, variants.

“They see the idea of putting another layer of icing on the cake in rich, industrialized countries as counter-productive to getting first and second doses into the arms of people in poor and unindustrialized countries.”

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about vaccine inequality last month when he pointed out COVID-19 cases and deaths were rising globally after being on the decline.

“The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and death,” he said. “Not everywhere is taking the same hit though. We’re in the midst of a growing two-track pandemic where the haves and have-nots within and between countries are increasingly divergent.”

The Quebec government has said it will offer a third dose of messenger RNA vaccine – either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna – to people travelling to countries that don’t consider them vaccinated because their first two doses were a mix of vaccines. The third dose is “an exceptional measure” for essential trips, health officials said.

Ontario isn’t ready to give third doses, Colby said.

“The third dose in the regimen has not been examined nor received Health Canada approval yet, and it’s being actively discouraged by the World Health Organization,” Colby said. “Because two doses are very protective, and nothing is 100 per cent, are three doses better than two? Yes, I have no doubt about that.

“But I don’t think the incremental benefit of a third dose is anywhere close to the benefit of a second dose. You get a decreasing return with every dose that you give.”