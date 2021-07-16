First-dose vaccinations levelling off in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is concerned the number of local residents getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine appears to be levelling off.
Article content
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is concerned the number of local residents getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine appears to be levelling off.
Advertisement
Article content
Approximately 85 per cent of vaccinations in Chatham-Kent in the past month were second doses.
First-dose vaccinations levelling off in Chatham-Kent Back to video
“We’re not having any trouble getting second doses into people,” Dr. David Colby said. “It’s the first doses that I want to see increase.”
As of Friday morning, 76 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 57 per cent have received two.
“We’ve made it very easy for everybody to come in and get their vaccine. You don’t need an appointment at all. You just walk right into the Bradley Centre and you can get your first dose at any time,” Colby said. “We are still doing some first doses, but not as many as I would like to see.
“But the Bradley Centre is quite busy. They did 1,826 doses of vaccine (Wednesday). … That’s more than 1.5 per cent of our population.”
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported no new cases and one resolved case Friday as the number of active cases dipped to eight. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.
“Almost all cases that are being reported across Ontario are in unvaccinated people,” Colby said.
Seventeen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19. Seven more, including one in the past week, have died with the virus but not because of it.
Colby urges more youths to get vaccinated. Forty-eight per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Chatham-Kent have received at least one dose and 12 per cent have received two, while the provincial rates for that age group are 61.7 and 27.2 per cent, respectively.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m disappointed, to be quite frank about it,” Colby said. “We are 13 percentage points behind the province. I’d like to see Chatham-Kent leading rather than playing catch-up.
“We are seeing a trend of not many first doses in the 12- to 17-year-olds, but many of my colleague (medical officers of health) are reporting the same thing.”
As of Friday, 116,253 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 68,562 residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose and 50,278 residents 12 and older receiving two.
“The group that wants to get vaccinated is proceeding along just fine, but we need to motivate everybody else to get vaccinated,” Colby said. “I don’t know whether they think the pandemic is over or whether they’re not really at risk for severe disease, neither of which is true. We need to make sure that we get those people vaccinated.”
Walk-in clinics for first doses with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be held at the Bradley Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 12 and older. Appointments are required for second doses.
A walk-in clinic for first and second doses with the Moderna vaccine will be held Monday at the Bradley Centre from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 18 and older.
A walk-in clinic for first and second doses with the Pfizer vaccine will be held Friday at Chatham’s Kingston Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This clinic is for 12- to 17-year-olds and their families.
Ontario moved into the third stage of its three-stage reopening plan Friday and loosened many restrictions.
“It’s huge that we now go into restaurants. We can now go to the movie theatre. We can now go to the casino if you choose to. It’s opened up significantly more,” Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said. “Now with this, most everybody can be back into the economy again, which is really exciting.
“We just need to keep on getting those shots to make sure that we as a community are well set up to avoid that fourth wave.”