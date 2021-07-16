First-dose vaccinations levelling off in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is concerned the number of local residents getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine appears to be levelling off.

Approximately 85 per cent of vaccinations in Chatham-Kent in the past month were second doses.

“We’re not having any trouble getting second doses into people,” Dr. David Colby said. “It’s the first doses that I want to see increase.”

As of Friday morning, 76 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 57 per cent have received two.

“We’ve made it very easy for everybody to come in and get their vaccine. You don’t need an appointment at all. You just walk right into the Bradley Centre and you can get your first dose at any time,” Colby said. “We are still doing some first doses, but not as many as I would like to see.

“But the Bradley Centre is quite busy. They did 1,826 doses of vaccine (Wednesday). … That’s more than 1.5 per cent of our population.”

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported no new cases and one resolved case Friday as the number of active cases dipped to eight. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.

“Almost all cases that are being reported across Ontario are in unvaccinated people,” Colby said.

Seventeen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19. Seven more, including one in the past week, have died with the virus but not because of it.

Colby urges more youths to get vaccinated. Forty-eight per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Chatham-Kent have received at least one dose and 12 per cent have received two, while the provincial rates for that age group are 61.7 and 27.2 per cent, respectively.