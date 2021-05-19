Polish Canadian Club in Chatham gutted by fire
Almost 50 firefighters from three stations battled the blaze that quickly spread from the vacant building to the club. They were also trying to stop the flames from reaching any other nearby businesses.
Article content
The Polish Canadian Club in Chatham has been gutted by a fire that began Wednesday morning in a vacant building next door on Inshes Avenue.
Almost 50 firefighters from three stations battled the blaze that quickly spread from the vacant building to the club. They were also trying to stop the flames from reaching any other nearby businesses.
Polish Canadian Club in Chatham gutted by fire Back to video
No injuries were reported.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called.
Black smoke rising from the fire could be seen across Chatham in the morning.
Crews were still at the scene Wednesday evening fighting hot spots.
The Polish Canadian Club has been at its current site at 281 Inshes Ave. for 80 years, club president Ben Kaminski said at the scene.
Everything inside was likely destroyed, he said.
“The roof collapsed,” Kaminski said. “I don’t think you can save anything.”
Gone is the club’s library, which included its archives, photos and thousands of books.
Advertisement
Article content
“For sure, I am not happy about it,” Kaminski said.
The club underwent $50,000 in renovations two years ago. That figure doesn’t include labour, which was provided by club members for free.
Club members watching the fire said the vacant building next door at 285 Inshes Ave. had been used by homeless people, some of whom had reportedly tried breaking into the club.
Crews from fire stations 1 and 2 in Chatham responded to the fire call just after 9 a.m. They arrived to find a fully developed blaze already spreading rapidly from the unoccupied building to the club.
Firefighters from station 15 in Raleigh North were then called in to help.
Crews were using two aerial trucks and five lines to control the fire. Neighbours and employees from nearby businesses were outside watching them work.
Chatham-Kent paramedics and police were also at the scene.
Residents were reminded to close their doors and windows if they saw smoke.
Crews were still at the scene Wednesday evening fighting hot spots.