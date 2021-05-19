Polish Canadian Club in Chatham gutted by fire

Almost 50 firefighters from three stations battled the blaze that quickly spread from the vacant building to the club. They were also trying to stop the flames from reaching any other nearby businesses.

The Polish Canadian Club in Chatham has been gutted by a fire that began Wednesday morning in a vacant building next door on Inshes Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called.

Black smoke rising from the fire could be seen across Chatham in the morning.

Crews were still at the scene Wednesday evening fighting hot spots.

The Polish Canadian Club has been at its current site at 281 Inshes Ave. for 80 years, club president Ben Kaminski said at the scene.

Everything inside was likely destroyed, he said.

“The roof collapsed,” Kaminski said. “I don’t think you can save anything.”

Gone is the club’s library, which included its archives, photos and thousands of books.