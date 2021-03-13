Fire damages storage building at Veolia Environmental Services

A fire at Veolia Environmental Services near Chatham caused approximately $15,000 in damages to a storage building’s roof tarp Wednesday morning.

Daily News staff
A fire at Veolia Environmental Services near Chatham, Ont., caused approximately $15,000 in damages to a storage building's roof tarp Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services Photo)
More than 35 firefighters from stations in Chatham, Raleigh North and Raleigh South responded to the blaze at 141 Prosperity Way.

The fire was quickly controlled, so dangerous and toxic smoke did not continue to pose a harmful problem for the immediate area, Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services said in a news release.

The fire’s cause is undetermined.

