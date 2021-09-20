Fire causes $500,000 damage to Blenheim home; no injuries

Article content

The cause is undetermined for a structure fire that resulted in approximately $500,000 damage to a Stanley Street home in Blenheim on Sunday night

Fire crews from Station No. 18 Blenheim and Station No. 14 Erieau were called at 7:15 p.m. to the blaze that caused damage to both the garage and the home, Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services officials reported.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire causes $500,000 damage to Blenheim home; no injuries Back to video

A total of 25 firefighters were on scene and no one was injured.