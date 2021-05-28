Fire causes $350K damage to Dresden home
A fire that caused an estimated $350,000 damage to a Dresden home Friday was determined to be accidental.
Firefighters from Station No. 6 Dresden and No. 5 Tupperville were called to a North Street home at 12:40 p.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and there were no injuries, stated a Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services media release.
The department’s prevention team investigated and found the fire started from an appliance in the kitchen.
