Fire at property on Union Line near Dresden

Article content

Fire crews from Station No. 6 Dresden and Station No. 7 Chatham South were called to blaze at a farm on Union Line near Dresden late Tuesday afternoon.

Unit 1-13 from Chatham as well as Chatham-Kent police and Chatham-Kent EMS also responded to the scene.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire at property on Union Line near Dresden Back to video

More details are expected from Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services on the suspected cause of the fire and damage estimate.