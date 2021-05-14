A few hurdles to clear before officer released on bail
An incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer is expected to be released on bail soon, but there are still a few hurdles to clear.
Cristelle Vanden Enden made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Friday. Duty counsel, speaking on behalf of her lawyer, told the court it appears a consent release has been arranged for Vanden Enden and requested the matter return on May 21.
However, assistant Crown attorney Nick Bazylko requested the matter be adjourned to next Tuesday to deal with some outstanding issues first.
Since Vanden Enden’s current lawyer is awaiting some documents from her previous lawyer, the consent release is “not set in stone at this point,” Bazylko said. He added the release is subject to the documentation being provided to her current lawyer.
Bazylko said there is also a question about waiving delay in the matter that needs to be cleared up, along with the results of a judicial pre-trial slated before an out-of-town judge on May 20.
Vanden Enden was remanded into custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.
According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.
Police learned Vanden Enden may have been involved in the incident.
She was arrested and charged by Windsor police on Jan. 18 and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.
She is also facing two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of drug possession.
Vanden Enden also faces a charge of fraud with a value less than $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by a crime in connection to allegations dating back to 2019.
The officer is currently on medical leave from the police service.