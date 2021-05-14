A few hurdles to clear before officer released on bail

An incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer is expected to be released on bail soon, but there are still a few hurdles to clear.

Cristelle Vanden Enden made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Friday. Duty counsel, speaking on behalf of her lawyer, told the court it appears a consent release has been arranged for Vanden Enden and requested the matter return on May 21.

However, assistant Crown attorney Nick Bazylko requested the matter be adjourned to next Tuesday to deal with some outstanding issues first.

Since Vanden Enden’s current lawyer is awaiting some documents from her previous lawyer, the consent release is “not set in stone at this point,” Bazylko said. He added the release is subject to the documentation being provided to her current lawyer.

Bazylko said there is also a question about waiving delay in the matter that needs to be cleared up, along with the results of a judicial pre-trial slated before an out-of-town judge on May 20.