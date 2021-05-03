Festival of Giving tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of Chatham-Kent’s annual Festival of Giving fundraiser.

Daily News staff
May 03, 2021
Socially distanced co-chairpersons Chris McLeod, left, and Tim Regan host the Festival of Giving's virtual party at the Chatham Armoury in Chatham, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Mark Malone/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
The July 10 event will be held virtually for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions against public gatherings.

This year’s festival theme is Good Times and Tan Lines.

Tickets cost $175. They include a $100 tax receipt, $75 worth of certificates and vouchers to be used at local businesses, and a chance to win a 1996 BMW Z3 roadster.

Silent auction items will be up for bid in the week before the festival. A live auction will be held the night of the event.

Proceeds go to the Children’s Treatment Centre to provide specialized care and therapy for Chatham-Kent’s young people.

Go to the festival’s website at www.festivalofgivingck.com or its Facebook page for more ticket information.

