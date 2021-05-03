Festival of Giving tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of Chatham-Kent’s annual Festival of Giving fundraiser.
The July 10 event will be held virtually for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions against public gatherings.
This year’s festival theme is Good Times and Tan Lines.
Tickets cost $175. They include a $100 tax receipt, $75 worth of certificates and vouchers to be used at local businesses, and a chance to win a 1996 BMW Z3 roadster.
Silent auction items will be up for bid in the week before the festival. A live auction will be held the night of the event.
Proceeds go to the Children’s Treatment Centre to provide specialized care and therapy for Chatham-Kent’s young people.
Go to the festival’s website at www.festivalofgivingck.com or its Facebook page for more ticket information.