Federal candidates discuss economy, COVID-19

Touching on issues such as the economy, COVID-19 and the housing crunch, federal candidates in Chatham-Kent—Leamington squared off during a livestreamed event on Wednesday evening.

SOAR Innovation hosted the all-candidates night, which was shown on Facebook, with all five individuals in the running taking part.

Conservative candidate David Epp took aim at the Liberals for triggering an “unnecessary election” at this time.

“We should be focused on the opportunity for Canadians, not opportunism for power,” he said, adding the Conservatives have a recovery plan to come out of the global pandemic.

However, Liberal Greg Hetherington said the election is a chance for voters to have a say in how the government is handling COVID-19.

“I think we are at a crossroads right now,” he said. “We’ve been told all along by the Conservative (opposition) that we’re doing it wrong. This is your chance to show us and the rest of Canada that the Liberal party has it right and we need to keep moving forward.”

People’s Party candidate Liz Vallee, who has been outspoken against government pandemic measures, including the lockdowns and vaccine passports administered by the province, questioned where the other political parties were when she was out protesting and receiving court summons notices.

“We have been stripped of freedoms,” she said. “We are now living in a ‘show me your papers’ state.”

Vallee said she agrees with some of her critics calling her mostly a one-issue candidate, saying, “without freedom, we have nothing.”

Near the end of the event, Vallee caused a stir online after holding up a photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface, with the caption: “Greg Hetherington’s new boss.”