Farmers' seeds help growth of public housing gardens
Donations from Chatham-Kent farmers are helping public housing residents grow their own gardens.
Ten public housing locations in Chatham-Kent recently received seeds, compost, and tomato and cucumber seeds from farmers. The donations went to public housing where at least five tenants in the building want to volunteer to produce and maintain the gardens on a regular basis.
“The gardens provide so many benefits beyond just allowing public housing residents access to fresh produce,” Lyndsay Davidson, a registered dietitian with the Chatham-Kent public health unit, said in a statement. “They allow people of all ages to meet their neighbours by working together to provide something they can all be proud of and grow an even greater sense of community.
“We know that gardens are a source of physical activity and stress relief, which right now is even more important for everyone to enjoy.”
The municipal public housing gardens wouldn’t grow to fruition without the generosity of local farmers, Chatham-Kent housing services said in the release.
“We are happy to share our passion for cucumbers and garden growth within Chatham-Kent,” farmer Taera Van Roboys of The Pickle Station said in the release.
Grateful public housing residents are excited about the gardens, housing services’ case manager Kerry Anne Davis said.
“Residents believe the gardens provide a purpose for many to enjoy the social interaction that they may not have before. They also enjoy consuming the fruits (and vegetables) of their labour,” she said.
To donate to the gardens, contact housing services’ manager of tenant relations Kristen Williams at 519-351-1228 ext. 2140.
To receive information about the gardens, contact Davidson at lyndsayd@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-7270 ext. 2478, or go to the Chatham-Kent food policy council’s website at www.letstalkfood-ck.com/community-garden/.