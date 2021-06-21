Article content

Donations from Chatham-Kent farmers are helping public housing residents grow their own gardens.

Ten public housing locations in Chatham-Kent recently received seeds, compost, and tomato and cucumber seeds from farmers. The donations went to public housing where at least five tenants in the building want to volunteer to produce and maintain the gardens on a regular basis.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Farmers' seeds help growth of public housing gardens Back to video

“The gardens provide so many benefits beyond just allowing public housing residents access to fresh produce,” Lyndsay Davidson, a registered dietitian with the Chatham-Kent public health unit, said in a statement. “They allow people of all ages to meet their neighbours by working together to provide something they can all be proud of and grow an even greater sense of community.

“We know that gardens are a source of physical activity and stress relief, which right now is even more important for everyone to enjoy.”