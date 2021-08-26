Families have chance to tour new Monsignor Uyen Catholic School

Classes will begin at the new Monsignor Uyen Catholic school on Sept. 7, but there will be a chance for students to get a sneak peak of the new facility before the academic year starts.

“The work that has been done at the new Monsignor Uyen is impressive,” said Deb Crawford, director of education, in a media release. “Hats off to members of our facility services team who have done an amazing job with this project. It’s like a brand new facility.”

Monsignor Uyen families can book a time to tour the school on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Advance registration is required. To book a spot on the tour, families can visit forms.gle/FHjcJJStcfK4fR2d8. Tour bookings close on Monday at 1 p.m.

The St. Clair Catholic District school board closed the former Monsignor Uyen Catholic school on Lark Street and renovated the former Our Lady of Fatima Catholic elementary school on Baldoon Road to serve as the new French immersion school in Chatham.

The $4.9-million project was funded through the board’s annual school condition improvement allocation and included a number of upgrades, including a new main entrance, a renovated learning commons, a relocated staff room, an enlarged gymnasium, “refreshed” classrooms, new hallway flooring, new playground asphalt, an outdoor classroom and a variety of technology upgrades.

“Next week, staff will be in the school setting up classrooms and getting ready for our students,” says Laura Callaghan, superintendent of education. “These are exciting times for the Monsignor Uyen community.”