Eyeglasses worth $10K stolen from Wallaceburg store

Several pairs of eyeglasses worth approximately $10,000 were stolen during a break-in at New Vision Optical in Wallaceburg early Sunday morning.

The front door of the James Street store was smashed at around 5:40 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Nicole Bechard at nicolebe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87057. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Warrant arrests

Chatham-Kent police arrested five people on outstanding warrants Sunday,

A 42-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault and dangerous weapons was arrested in Chatham after a brief foot chase. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 30-year-old man wanted for theft and possession was arrested in Wallaceburg after a traffic stop. He was transferred to OPP custody on their warrants.

A 41-year-old woman wanted for taking a motor vehicle without consent was arrested in Chatham. She was released with a court date.

A 39-year-old man wanted for breach of probation was arrested in Thamesville. He was released with a court date.

A 40-year-old woman wanted for failing to attend court was arrested in Wallaceburg. She was released with a court date.