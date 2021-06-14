Extra Moderna supply prompts Chatham-Kent public health to hold walk-in vaccination clinic today

An increase in vaccination supply has prompted Chatham-Kent public health to host a walk-in vaccination clinic for three hours today on a first-serve basis.

Daily News staff
Jun 14, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Nurse Brenda Lotakoun draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine March 23 in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Moderna vaccination will be available at the Bradley Centre vaccination clinic in Chatham.

Individuals who meet the following criteria can walk in to receive a vaccination from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm:

  • Anyone 18-plus requiring a first dose;
  • Second dose for those: age 70-plus, have had a Pfizer or Moderna first dose on or before April 18;
  • Those who had a first dose of AstraZeneca prior to April 19.

