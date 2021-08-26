Blast rocks downtown Wheatley in wake of toxic-gas leaks

WHEATLEY – At least three people were hospitalized in a Thursday blast that rocked this Southwestern Ontario town’s downtown core, but the explosion may have been deadly if not for detectors put in place after two recent toxic-gas leaks, officials say.

The detectors in downtown Wheatley first went off at about 4:30 p.m., giving municipal staff and emergency crews time to evacuate buildings before the blast occurred just 90 minutes later, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Don Shropshire, said. That likely saved lives.

As of late Thursday, officials said there were three and possibly four people taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fourteen others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. At least two buildings were destroyed and it was flying debris that caused the injuries, officials said.

Some Municipality of Chatham-Kent employees who were on-site helping clear buildings may be among the injured.

In early June, 52 people were forced out of 23 homes and 13 businesses after hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was discovered at an Erie Street North building. Chatham-Kent officials later declared a state of emergency. In mid-July, three dozen homes and businesses in Wheatley were evacuated after hydrogen sulphide was again detected at the site of the previous leak.

That prompted a state of emergency that was still in effect Thursday when gas detectors installed in a building at 15 Erie St. N. went off. Nearby buildings, including a motel, were being evacuated when the blast happened some 90 minutes later.

Ontario’s fire marshal is being called to investigate.

Shropshire said it’s too early to tell what sparked the explosion.

“We know the gas was there. We had reported previously if the gas is in high enough concentrations, it’s explosive.”

It’s unclear how many people were forced out of their homes and businesses in the downtown. An emergency facility was set up at the town’s arena for displaced residents.

“I’m expecting a number of them will require temporary accommodations,” Shropshire said.

One Wheatley resident, Todd Brown, said he felt the shockwaves from the explosion in his home. “I felt it and I heard it. I thought a car came into the house.”