Everything tastes better with maple syrup

We have made it to March – the snow is disappearing and the mud is here. We have some warmer sunny days and then we have cold, windy nights. Some say it signals spring (which is true), but more importantly to me it means maple syrup time.

Maple syrup is a delicious natural sweetener. It is made by concentrating the natural sugars that are present in the sap of a number of different maple tree species.

In the spring, the combination of nighttime temperature below 0 C and warmer daytime temperatures results in the stored energy in the roots moving through the tree to the branches, where they will provide the necessary energy for the tree to produce leaves.

When a tap is placed in the tree, a portion of this sap is collected.

The sap is clear liquid with almost no sweetness to its taste. That’s because the sugar content of sap is approximately 2.5 per cent. The sugars are concentrated by eliminating a large portion of the water content of the sap. Traditionally, this has been done by boiling the sap so that the water starts to evaporate. Some maple operations now also use a reverse osmosis machine to help with the concentrating of the sugar.