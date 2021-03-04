





Article content Dr. David Colby is optimistic that in “very few weeks” everyone in Chatham-Kent will have a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Three vaccines are already approved by Health Canada and a decision on a fourth is imminent, so Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health expects the already-busy Chatham vaccination clinic to soon get even busier. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Everyone in Chatham-Kent may soon have shot at COVID-19 vaccine: Colby Back to video “I see the supply lines opening up tremendously and being able to accelerate through the phases where we have to prioritize who needs it most,” Colby said Thursday on a conference call with media. “I’m really hoping that, within very few weeks, we’ll be able to offer the vaccine to everybody that wants it.” The clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre is open by appointment only during Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout to residents, staff and essential caregivers at long-term care homes, retirement homes and congregate-care settings for seniors, as well as to high-priority health-care workers and people who are at least 80 years old.

Article content Residents are also being vaccinated at long-term care and high-risk retirement homes. “My goal is to rocket through this stage of prioritization,” Colby said. More than 7,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of Thursday, he said. “It’s likely that we’ll run out of all our supplies tomorrow, but we’re doing it on an appointment basis, so nobody’s going to show up and be disappointed,” he said. “Our mission now is to get Chatham-Kent vaccinated. I’m very pleased to report excellent progress in that.” He can’t say when or how much more vaccine will arrive. “Running out of vaccine is not so much of a short supply, it’s because of the tremendous throughput and efficiency of our vaccination clinic,” he said. “Their mission is to get needles in arms as fast as possible. There is no point in pacing ourselves and leaving vaccine in the freezers. There’s no point in doing that. If it isn’t in arms, it’s not doing any good. “They’re going full steam ahead with that. If we run out, we’ll run out. We are slated to get more. … I can’t say how much, but the provincial projections are that vaccine supply will be stabilized and ever increasing from now on.” Paramedics are also in Phase 1, as well as firefighters and police officers who provide direct medical aid. “We have vaccinated many, many of those and hope to have those groups completed early next week,” Colby said. Phase 2 will be for 60- to 79-year-olds, clinically extremely vulnerable people who are 16 and older, and other risk groups.

Article content Phase 3 will be for everyone else who is at least 16 years old. “Any prioritization scheme implies that there isn’t enough vaccine yet for everyone,” Colby said. “I really look forward to the day – and I’m hoping, I will say weeks as opposed to months – when there’ll be enough vaccine available that we can give it to anyone that wants it.” That will require the combined effort of the mass vaccination clinic, smaller community clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, he said. Ontario plans to follow the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which said Wednesday the first and second doses can be given up to four months apart. “This is really coming into alignment with what I have been saying all along, that the best way to deal with this is to put our priorities on first doses,” Colby said. “There is increasing scientific evidence that more than 90 per cent of the protection of a vaccine is afforded by that first dose. “Although the protection does get ramped up a bit with the second dose, the main purpose of a second dose is to provide length of protection rather than strength of protection. So, first dose for strength, second dose for length.” Extending the interval between doses will help reduce virus transmission and vaccinate more people, he said. “This is Vaccinology 101, but a lot of people were reluctant to deviate from the package instructions on the vaccine without actual evidence. Well, that evidence is accumulating,” Colby said.

Article content The Chatham clinic had appointments for 300 people on its first day Feb. 23. By the weekend of Feb. 27 and 28, it was averaging more than 1,000 vaccinations per day. “It is a very impressive organization the way it’s happening,” Colby said. “If there’s, say, a bottleneck at the registration desk, they add more registration stations and more personnel to that area. If there’s a bottleneck at the observation area, they add more seating to that. It’s a learning process of fine-tuning and honing the process. “They didn’t actually want to start off slow. They wanted to hit the ground running, and they did. But they’ve seen tremendous increases in efficiency and throughput, and they’re getting better all the time. I’m very, very proud of this operation and very happy with the way it’s running.”

