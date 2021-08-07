Erieau man faces firearms charges

A 36-year-old Erieau man faces multiple firearms charges after Chatham-Kent and Ontario provincial police executed a search warrant at an Erieau Road address.

Aug 07, 2021
A 36-year-old Erieau man faces multiple firearms charges after Chatham-Kent police, Lambton County OPP and OPP forensic identification services executed a search warrant at an Erieau Road address Thursday.

Police were acting under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch. They arrested the man without incident and seized a firearm and illicit drugs.

The man was charged with trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and public mischief.

He was remanded into custody until Monday.

