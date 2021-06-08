





Share this Story: Erie, St. Clair shoreline flooding still a concern this year: LTVCA

Erie, St. Clair shoreline flooding still a concern this year: LTVCA Shoreline flooding remains a concern as Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair water levels are still “well above average,” but down from the past three years, according to an area conservation authority watershed manager.

Article content Shoreline flooding remains a concern as Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair water levels are still “well above average,” but down from the past three years, according to an area conservation authority watershed manager. In a new flood outlook, Jason Wintermute with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said water levels at the beginning of June were 36 centimetres higher than normal for the time of year on Lake Erie and 40 centimetres higher than normal on Lake St. Clair. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Erie, St. Clair shoreline flooding still a concern this year: LTVCA Back to video “While water levels are down quite a bit from where they were this time of year in 2020, 2019 or even 2018, water levels are fairly similar or slightly below where they were around this time of the year in 2017,” he said. “Given that the significant flooding issues on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair began around 2017, flooding remains a concern.” The water level data comes from the International Great Lakes Datum. Wintermute said the forecasts suggest water levels have peaked for the year and will remain flat for most of June before beginning their seasonal decline.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Strong winds from any direction can still have an impact on local shorelines, he said. At Erie Shore Drive, winds of 30 kilometres per hour could cause “wave spray-related flooding,” and other areas may need speeds of 45 kilometres per hour, Wintermute said. Other susceptible areas are Lighthouse Cove, Shrewsbury and Rose Beach Line. The wind speeds are also a concern for shoreline damage, Wintermute said. “The bluff areas all along the Lake Erie shoreline are also at a greater risk of erosion due to the high lake levels, especially when there are onshore winds and waves,” he said. “Along the bluffs, the erosion can cause the bluffs to fail and there have been times over the last few years when many metres of land have fallen into the lake all at one time.” These failures do not necessarily happen due to strong winds and waves, he said. Summer thunderstorms and heavy rains also have the potential to cause flooding in certain shoreline areas, the flood outlook said. “Should an event occur, people should be extra careful and avoid the shoreline and any waterways with high water levels,” Wintermute said. “The waves on the lakes can be strong, and the shoreline and the banks of waterways can be slippery and unstable.” The message asks residents to contact their municipality to report flooding, erosion and events that impact public roadways and infrastructure. For urgent risks to public safety, dial 911. The flood outlook is meant to be a standing message for the month of June and gives an early notice for potential flooding. The Lower Thames will upgrade the message should weather forecasts permit.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham