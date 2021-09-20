Epp led from the start in Chatham-Kent—Leamington and never looked back

Chatham-Kent-Leamington incumbent Dave Epp jumped out to an early lead in Monday’s federal election in his bid for re-election, and never looked back.

The Conservative member was declared the winner as he continued to build a lead. Tuesday morning, Epp had 21,605 votes with 269 of 272 polls reporting.

There are still mail-in ballots to be counted.

“It’s a trust that I have received from this community … a trust that I’m honoured to carry to work tomorrow as we get back to working on the issues we face,” Epp told The Chatham Daily News late Monday night.

Epp first won the riding in the 2019 federal election by nearly 8,500 votes, defeating then Liberal challenger Katie Omstead, to become a new Member of Parliament.

He kept the riding Tory blue following former Conservative Dave Van Kesteren who retired after holding the seat for 13 years.

Liberal candidate Greg Hetherington, who had 15,054 votes, admits there were some big challenges to face, including negative feelings some people had about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’d probably say there was a lot of dislike of Trudeau, that’s what we heard a lot at the door,” he said.

He said some people also felt the election should not have been called.

Trudeau was criticized for calling an election as the pandemic continued.

Hetherington, a long-time radio personality and radio station owner who has huge name recognition in the riding, said he heard comments that people liked him, but didn’t like the party.

Overall, he said running in his first campaign was a great experience, including going door-to-door hearing stories of residents and the issues he had hoped to help them solve.