Epp led from the start in Chatham-Kent—Leamington and never looked back

Chatham-Kent—Leamington Conservative candidate Dave Epp jumped to an early lead in Monday's federal election in his bid for re-election.
Chatham-Kent-Leamington incumbent Dave Epp jumped out to an early lead in Monday’s federal election in his bid for re-election, and never looked back.
The Conservative member was declared the winner as he continued to build a lead. Tuesday morning, Epp had 21,605 votes with 269 of 272 polls reporting.
There are still mail-in ballots to be counted.
“It’s a trust that I have received from this community … a trust that I’m honoured to carry to work tomorrow as we get back to working on the issues we face,” Epp told The Chatham Daily News late Monday night.
Epp first won the riding in the 2019 federal election by nearly 8,500 votes, defeating then Liberal challenger Katie Omstead, to become a new Member of Parliament.
He kept the riding Tory blue following former Conservative Dave Van Kesteren who retired after holding the seat for 13 years.
Liberal candidate Greg Hetherington, who had 15,054 votes, admits there were some big challenges to face, including negative feelings some people had about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“I’d probably say there was a lot of dislike of Trudeau, that’s what we heard a lot at the door,” he said.
He said some people also felt the election should not have been called.
Trudeau was criticized for calling an election as the pandemic continued.
Hetherington, a long-time radio personality and radio station owner who has huge name recognition in the riding, said he heard comments that people liked him, but didn’t like the party.
Overall, he said running in his first campaign was a great experience, including going door-to-door hearing stories of residents and the issues he had hoped to help them solve.
Hetherington credits working his family and team of campaign volunteers as the greatest part of the whole experience.
“We win and lose together and honestly I feel like I let them down,” he said.
Noting he walked over 500,000 steps and lost 20 pounds on the campaign trail, Hetherington said, “We weren’t out-worked in this campaign, I can tell you that.
“It’s just a very tough, conservative riding to get through.”
New Democratic Party candidate Dan Gelinas was sitting in third with 7,761 votes as Tuesday morning, said late Monday he had called Epp to congratulate him on is election win.
“He’s a very fine man, I have the utmost respect for him,” Gelinas said.
Noting he was late getting into the campaign, Gelinas is proud of the result.
Looking to the future, he wonders if the Liberals will align with the Bloc Quebecois or NDP to form a minority government.
“I think Canada would be better off with a minority government with the NDP, because then we can force (Trudeau) to agree to pharmacare, eye care and dental care, and all the different things we promised in this campaign,” Gelinas said.
People’s Party of Canada candidate Liz Vallee was close behind Gelinas with 7,737 votes, far exceeding the 1,052 votes received by the PPC candidate for the riding in the last election.
“I couldn’t have done it without my campaign team,” said Vallee of her first time running for office. “The team is unbelievably strong and supportive and they have hustled so hard.”
Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren, who garnered 2,233 votes in the 2019 election only had 820 votes as of Tuesday morning with three polls to count.