Engineering tender approved for sanitary sewer extension

The Chatham-Kent public utilities commission approved moving ahead with engineering services for the Queen’s Line sanitary sewer extension on Thursday.

Commissioners voted during the virtual meeting to accept a tender in the amount of $85,245 from Chatham-based RC Spencer Associates Inc.

In May 2019, a petition was submitted to the PUC requesting a municipal sanitary sewer to service properties west of Bloomfield Road in Chatham, according to a staff report.

However, this petition didn’t receive enough votes for the project to proceed.

Two property owners within the project boundary approached the PUC requesting sanitary sewer services be extended in order to develop their current commercial and industrial properties, the report added.

The project will involve installing a gravity sewer capable of servicing the adjacent developed properties, as well as the existing and future needs of the area.