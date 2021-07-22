The days are numbered for Chatham’s mass vaccination clinic at the Bradley Convention Centre.

The days are numbered for Chatham’s mass vaccination clinic at the Bradley Convention Centre.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, expects people will soon have to go elsewhere for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. End is near for Chatham's mass vaccination clinic: Colby Back to video

“I think the usefulness of the mass vaccination clinic will not continue very much longer,” he said on a conference call with media Thursday.

“I would expect that somewhere at the end of August to sometime in September that will be packed in, where we’ll basically have the majority of people who are intending to get vaccinated have their second doses completed. Then it’ll be a question of mop up, which will be managed by primary care and pharmacies.”

Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 64 per cent have received two. For residents 12 and older, 74 per cent have received at least one dose and 61 per cent have received two.

The Chatham-Kent public health unit is now offering walk-in appointments at the Bradley Centre for residents seeking a first or second dose while supplies last.

Anyone who wants to ensure a specific date and time to receive a dose can still make an appointment by going to getyourshotck.ca or calling 519-351-1010.

The walk-in clinics for first and second doses will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29, from noon to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given.

Health officials may host mobile vaccination clinics at schools in an effort to reach more students, Colby said.