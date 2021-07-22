End is near for Chatham's mass vaccination clinic: Colby
The days are numbered for Chatham’s mass vaccination clinic at the Bradley Convention Centre.
Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, expects people will soon have to go elsewhere for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think the usefulness of the mass vaccination clinic will not continue very much longer,” he said on a conference call with media Thursday.
“I would expect that somewhere at the end of August to sometime in September that will be packed in, where we’ll basically have the majority of people who are intending to get vaccinated have their second doses completed. Then it’ll be a question of mop up, which will be managed by primary care and pharmacies.”
Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 64 per cent have received two. For residents 12 and older, 74 per cent have received at least one dose and 61 per cent have received two.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit is now offering walk-in appointments at the Bradley Centre for residents seeking a first or second dose while supplies last.
Anyone who wants to ensure a specific date and time to receive a dose can still make an appointment by going to getyourshotck.ca or calling 519-351-1010.
The walk-in clinics for first and second doses will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29, from noon to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given.
Health officials may host mobile vaccination clinics at schools in an effort to reach more students, Colby said.
Fewer than half of Chatham-Kent’s 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose and 25 per cent have received two.
“The uptake has not been as high in the 12- to 17-year-old group as we would like to see,” Colby said. “We’re hovering around 49 per cent right now and just over half of those have had their booster doses. I’m certain that we’ll be much higher than that before school starts because they are trickling in to the Bradley Centre.”
Two new cases and one resolved case were reported Thursday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. Active cases rose to seven.
Walpole Island First Nation had no active cases.
Chatham-Kent’s move into the third stage of Ontario’s three-stage reopening plan has gone well, Colby said.
“We have very low numbers in Chatham-Kent, still single-digit active cases and a very low positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, which is much lower than the provincial rate, and we have no outbreaks,” he said. “Compliance has been very, very good, but I would have expected that when you’re seeing an overall increase in the latitude of what people are allowed to do.
“Where you run into compliance issues are when the restrictions are tightening up. People don’t want to comply with that. But they’re generally more compliant when you allow them more latitude to do what they want, which is the situation we’re in. I think we’re, by and large, not having too much problem in terms of bylaw and health regulation enforcement.”