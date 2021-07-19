Emergency crews investigate possible gas leak in Wheatley

Emergency crews are investigating a possible gas leak in Wheatley at the site of a previous leak that resulted in a state of emergency for almost the entire month of June.

Some homes and businesses have been evacuated as a precaution, said Chatham-Kent fire department spokesperson Whitney Burk.

Firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. Monday to reports a hydrogen sulphide detector had activated at 15 Erie St. N., the site of the former Pogue pub.

Firefighters from the Wheatley and Tilbury stations are on scene, along with police, paramedics, Enbridge and Entegrus employees.

Erie Street North between Talbot Street and Elm Street has been closed off. So has Talbot Street East between Erie Street and Little Street.

Homes and businesses in those areas have been evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A Windsor hazardous materials team is going to the scene.

The provincial emergency operation centre has been contacted to ask for help from provincial partners, Burk said.

The discovery of hydrogen sulphide at 15 Erie St. N. on June 2 prompted a state of emergency to be declared on June 3, along with an evacuation order that resulted in 27 people being moved from the downtown area. The municipality cared for four families while other residents found housing on their own.

The evacuation order was lifted June 19, but two properties – 15 Erie St. N. and 9 Talbot Rd. – remained under the state of emergency until June 28 as monitoring continued around both.

Hydrogen sulphide is a gas commonly found during the production of crude oil and natural gas as well as in wastewater treatment and sewers. It is flammable, poisonous and corrosive.

– With files from the Daily News