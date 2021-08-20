Elderly Wallaceburg man's murder case moving to Superior Court

The case involving an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife's death is moving to Superior Court.

A pre-trial session is being scheduled for an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife’s death.

The 95-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication band to protect the identity of his 89-year-old wife, made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Friday.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, requested the case go to the assignment court for the Superior Court on Sept. 27 to set a date for a pre-trial.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, requested the case go to the assignment court for the Superior Court on Sept. 27 to set a date for a pre-trial.

McGivern also noted a preliminary hearing for the matter has been waived.

The man was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban prohibiting reporting evidence heard during this phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg. She died at the scene, police added.