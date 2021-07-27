Elderly Wallaceburg man facing murder charge returns to court next month

An elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to his wife's death will remain in custody until next month as his case continues to move through the court.

Jul 27, 2021
The neighbours of a 95-year-old Wallaceburg man were in shock after he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his 89-year-old wife's Boxing Day death. (Jake Romphf/Postmedia Network)
An elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife’s death will remain in custody until next month as his case continues to move through the court.

The 95-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the identity of his 89-year-old wife, made a brief video appearance Tuesday in a Chatham court.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court a judicial pre-trial was taking place Tuesday. He requested the matter be adjourned to Aug. 10, for instructions following the pre-trial.

There is a publication ban prohibiting reporting evidence heard during this phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020 with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg. She died at the scene, police added.

