Efforts continue to formulate bail plan for C-K police officer

Work continues on a bail plan for a Chatham-Kent police officer who remains on the mend in hospital after surgery.

Cristelle Vanden Enden, who is facing charges related separate incidents, had her matters dealt with briefly in a Chatham court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned to April 20 as work continues to formulate a bail plan for the officer. The court also heard efforts will be made to schedule a judicial pre-trial.

There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.

Police learned Vanden Enden may have been involved in the incident.

She was arrested and charged by Windsor police on Jan. 18 and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

She is also facing two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of drug possession.

Vanden Enden also faces a charge of fraud with a value less than $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by a crime in connection to allegations dating back to 2019.

The officer is currently on medical leave from the police service.