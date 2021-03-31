Easter Bunny should be your only visitor this weekend
This weekend is a time to celebrate but not with people from outside your household.
That’s the COVID-19 warning from Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, to anyone planning to mark Easter or Passover with an indoor get-together.
“We know that indoor gatherings are the real risk here,” Colby said. “We still haven’t seen transmission happening in retail environments. A lot of people seem to be concerned about that, but that has not been a significant source of problems.”
The message has been largely the same for every holiday during the pandemic, but some still choose to ignore it.
“Having people from outside your household for any kind of gathering or celebration, this isn’t the time for that,” Colby said. “We’re in a race to get the population vaccinated.”
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported nine new cases and 10 resolved cases Wednesday. There were five new cases Tuesday.
The number of active cases fell by one to 79.
A workplace outbreak was declared for the second straight day. Neither workplace is open to the public, so the public health unit did not identify them.
The first outbreak has four cases – none in Chatham-Kent residents – while the second outbreak has three cases associated with Chatham-Kent residents, public health spokesperson Jeff Moco said.
Two other outbreaks were also active. A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg and Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury each had two or fewer active cases.
As occupancy rates rose in hospitals and intensive care units across the province, speculation grew Premier Doug Ford will declare another lockdown Thursday.
“It seems to be that we are heading in that general direction,” Colby said.
He felt a provincewide lockdown may be necessary to get people’s attention.
“People seem to understand that better. It’s funny. People tend to take the regional approach more personally and less seriously,” Colby said. “Here we are (in Chatham-Kent) in the second-most restrictive category in red and ,to a lot of people, it’s ‘Well, we’re not in lockdown, so what’s the worry?’ There’s a lot of worry.”
Although there’s no indication they won’t return to school Tuesday, April 6, the St. Clair Catholic district school board told students they should prepare for online lessons by taking home their learning materials and personal items Thursday.
“Again, this is a precautionary measure only,” director of education Deb Crawford said. “We hope to see everyone back in class following the Easter break.”
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,615 cases included 1,526 resolved cases. Four Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
Walpole Island First Nation had 20 active cases.
Dresden Area central school reported a second student case, but the public health unit said there’s no impact to the school, so no one was dismissed. Chatham-Kent secondary school also reported a student case.
At least seven Chatham-Kent schools have at least one class closed: A.A. Wright, Dresden Area, Tilbury Area public school, Holy Family elementary school in Wallaceburg, St. Joseph elementary school in Tilbury, Ursuline College Chatham and Pain Court secondary school.
The Lambton Kent District school board has not reported if any classes have been closed at Wallaceburg District secondary school, which has three cases, and Chatham-Kent secondary school.
All classes were still open at Wallaceburg’s H.W. Burgess public school, which had two cases, and Dresden’s Lambton-Kent composite school, which had one.
No deaths were reported in Chatham-Kent and Walpole Island.