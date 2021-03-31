Easter Bunny should be your only visitor this weekend

This weekend is a time to celebrate but not with people from outside your household.

Article content

This weekend is a time to celebrate, but not with people from outside your household.

That’s the COVID-19 warning from Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, to anyone planning to mark Easter or Passover with an indoor get-together.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Easter Bunny should be your only visitor this weekend Back to video

“We know that indoor gatherings are the real risk here,” Colby said. “We still haven’t seen transmission happening in retail environments. A lot of people seem to be concerned about that, but that has not been a significant source of problems.”

The message has been largely the same for every holiday during the pandemic, but some still choose to ignore it.

“Having people from outside your household for any kind of gathering or celebration, this isn’t the time for that,” Colby said. “We’re in a race to get the population vaccinated.”

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported nine new cases and 10 resolved cases Wednesday. There were five new cases Tuesday.