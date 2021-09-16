Duckworth ousted as Caldwell First Nation chief more times than she's been elected

Political turmoil within the Caldwell First Nation is boiling again after Mary Duckworth was ousted as chief just days before the band election that’s slated for Saturday.

“Even though I’ve only been elected twice, I’ve been removed three times,” said Duckworth, who only received word earlier this week that council had ousted her again as chief.

After being removed as chief on Sept. 15, 2020, Duckworth sought a judicial review of that decision.

Following a June 2 virtual hearing in Federal Court in Fredericton, N.B., Justice Ann Marie McDonald made a June 24 ruling that the process undertaken by the Caldwell First Nation band council breached Duckworth’s procedural fairness rights, making any decision arising from that process unreasonable.

“Ms. Duckworth asks to be reinstated as the chief of (Caldwell First Nation). However, in my view, the appropriate remedy is to set aside the Sept. 15, 2020, decision of the (council) and refer the matter back to (council) for redetermination by providing Ms. Duckworth with the appropriate procedural fairness rights,” stated McDonald’s decision.

The judge noted council conceded Duckworth did not have notice of the Sept. 9, 2020, meeting where council made the decision to have her removed as chief.

Duckworth said a private meeting between her and council and band lawyers was scheduled for Aug. 30.

Concerned about the impartiality of the current council, Duckworth said she requested an “independent adjudicator and open process where we were allowed to ask questions and so on and so forth.”

That request was not met, and the Aug. 30 meeting was held without her being present.