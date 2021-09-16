Duckworth ousted as Caldwell First Nation chief more times than she's been elected
Political turmoil within the Caldwell First Nation is boiling again after Mary Duckworth was ousted as chief just days before the band election that’s slated for Saturday.
“Even though I’ve only been elected twice, I’ve been removed three times,” said Duckworth, who only received word earlier this week that council had ousted her again as chief.
After being removed as chief on Sept. 15, 2020, Duckworth sought a judicial review of that decision.
Following a June 2 virtual hearing in Federal Court in Fredericton, N.B., Justice Ann Marie McDonald made a June 24 ruling that the process undertaken by the Caldwell First Nation band council breached Duckworth’s procedural fairness rights, making any decision arising from that process unreasonable.
“Ms. Duckworth asks to be reinstated as the chief of (Caldwell First Nation). However, in my view, the appropriate remedy is to set aside the Sept. 15, 2020, decision of the (council) and refer the matter back to (council) for redetermination by providing Ms. Duckworth with the appropriate procedural fairness rights,” stated McDonald’s decision.
The judge noted council conceded Duckworth did not have notice of the Sept. 9, 2020, meeting where council made the decision to have her removed as chief.
Duckworth said a private meeting between her and council and band lawyers was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Concerned about the impartiality of the current council, Duckworth said she requested an “independent adjudicator and open process where we were allowed to ask questions and so on and so forth.”
That request was not met, and the Aug. 30 meeting was held without her being present.
However, she learned council’s decision to oust her again was officially made during a Sept. 9 meeting, where she was again not present.
Duckworth was first elected as chief in January 2018 on the heels of a controversy that erupted over a forensic audit surrounding the finances of the nearly $600,000 spent by the previous council on a powwow in August 2016.
Shortly after being elected, Duckworth questioned spending, hiring practices and various policies. She was suspended from office and removed five months later.
Duckworth was voted back in as chief during a February 2019 byelection.
The Caldwell First Nation leadership could not be reached for comment on its decision to remove Duckworth – who is running for chief again – days before the band’s election.
Duckworth said she’s also concerned about another procedural process that resulted in two other Caldwell members – Michelle Lettner and MaryAnne Kenney – having their nominations for council rescinded nearly two weeks after being accepted during a July 31 meeting.
“That’s not a fair process. They should have called a new nomination meeting,” Duckworth said.
Bothwell lawyer John C. Peters, who is serving as electoral officer for the Caldwell First Nation, could not be reached for comment.
Both were reportedly removed from the ballot because of a rule requiring candidates to be band members for at least 10 years before running for a council position.
“I was nominated and accepted the nomination and, 12 days later, I was informed that I was not eligible and my name would not be on the ballot,” said Lettner, a band member since 2013. “Of course I was disappointed in the electoral officer’s decision and reached out to oppose that decision to no avail.”
Kenney, a band member for seven years, said they learned a handwritten note was given to electoral officers on nomination day stating the two candidates were not eligible to run in the election.
She said Caldwell membership codes say people can run for office after being a band member for five years, but the older election codes say someone must be a band member for a decade.
Kenney said they began “scouring” the band’s codes and noticed it also states you can’t be a band membee if you have a communicable disease.
“That’s how ancient these are,” she said.
Lettner said she wanted to run for council to “bring my voice to the CFN membership helping to bring back the culture and traditions on the new reserve land.”
Kenney said she has concerns with how the First Nation is operating and deals with its members.
“We have no communication whatsoever” with council and administration, she said. “If you ask too many questions of our council or our director (of operations), they stop talking to you.”
