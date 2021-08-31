Duart man wins $100,000

Thomas Pinkney, a 52-year-old father of four, said he was excited to see he had a winning ticket.

Thomas Pinkney, of Duart, won $100,000 with Instant Money Match. (Handout)

A Duart man is $100,000 richer after winning with Instant Money Match.

“When I played my ticket in my car, all I thought was, ‘Wow,’” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I’m thrilled!”

He called his friend to share the good news. “He didn’t believe it!”

Pinkney plans to take a trip to Nova Scotia.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynhurst Variety & Snack Bar Inc. on Wellington Road in St. Thomas.

Instant Money Match is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are one in 3.79.

