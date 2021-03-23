Chatham-Kent fire crews have gone to 40 brush fires in March, including 15 this past weekend.

Article content

Chatham-Kent fire crews have gone to 40 brush fires in March, including 15 just this past weekend.

All burn permits are active, but Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services wants residents to use extreme caution while burning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dry weather leads to rash of Chatham-Kent brush fires Back to video

“We have seen a significant increase in calls over the past week due to the dry weather,” fire Chief Chris Case said in a statement. “Our crews have dealt with some large and, at times, fast-moving fires to protect their community.

“We are asking for the public’s help to keep this risk at a minimum and be vigilant as to how easy a fire can start and in these conditions and how fast it can travel.”

No open burn – agricultural or recreational – can be left unattended, fire officials said. Burning must always be done safely and comply with the Chatham-Kent open-air burning fires bylaw.

Residents are asked to not throw lit cigarette butts off balconies or out car windows. They’re also reminded to extinguish fires completely before leaving them.