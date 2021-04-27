Driver sustains minor injuries in three-vehicle crash on Highway 401

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash that included two commercial vehicles late Monday afternoon on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Daily News staff
Apr 27, 2021
The operator of a commercial motor vehicle was charged with careless driving by Chatham-Kent OPP.

The highway’s eastbound lanes between Queens Line and Bloomfield Road were closed in the evening for cleanup.

