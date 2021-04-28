Driver suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle collision in Blenheim

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Chatham Street South in Blenheim on Tuesday morning.

Daily News staff
Apr 28, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chatham-Kent police

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Chatham Street South in Blenheim Tuesday morning.

The two other drivers were not physically injured, Chatham-Kent police said.

A man was travelling north when his vehicle collided with an oncoming dump truck and then an SUV at around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The collision overturned the dump truck, emptying its load of soil into a ditch.

The injured driver, a 54-year-old Blenheim man, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1092.

Drug trafficking charges

A 36-year-old Dresden woman was allegedly found with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with cash, scales and a debt list, after a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Arnold Street in Wallaceburg, police said.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

She was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was released with a June 10 court date.

Assault causing bodily harm

A 40-year-old man of no fixed address allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during a argument at a Chatham home Tuesday, police said.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The 28-year-old Chatham woman was on conditions to not communicate with him, police said, so she was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions. She was released with a May 28 court date.

Uttering threats, assault

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address allegedly threatened a nurse and then reportedly threatened and assaulted a security guard at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s emergency room Tuesday night, police said.

He was charged with uttering threats and assault. He was released with a June 8 court date.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers