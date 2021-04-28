Driver suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle collision in Blenheim

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Chatham Street South in Blenheim on Tuesday morning.

Article content

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Chatham Street South in Blenheim Tuesday morning.

The two other drivers were not physically injured, Chatham-Kent police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Driver suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle collision in Blenheim Back to video

A man was travelling north when his vehicle collided with an oncoming dump truck and then an SUV at around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The collision overturned the dump truck, emptying its load of soil into a ditch.

The injured driver, a 54-year-old Blenheim man, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1092.

Drug trafficking charges

A 36-year-old Dresden woman was allegedly found with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with cash, scales and a debt list, after a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Arnold Street in Wallaceburg, police said.