Driver charged after failing test at RIDE stop in Chatham

A 34-year-old man was arrested after failing a screening device test just after midnight Sunday at a RIDE checkpoint in Chatham.

Daily News staff
Jul 18, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
ChathamKentPolice

A 34-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside approved screening device test just after midnight Sunday at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere checkpoint in Chatham.

Story continues below

He also failed breath tests at Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

He was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a court date.

Impaired driving

A 42-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside approved screening device test Saturday afternoon in Chatham.

He also failed breath tests at Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

He was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a court date.

Outstanding warrants

A 26-year-old woman with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday in Wallaceburg by police looking into an unrelated matter.

She was released from the scene with a court date.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers