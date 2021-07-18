Driver charged after failing test at RIDE stop in Chatham
A 34-year-old man was arrested after failing a screening device test just after midnight Sunday at a RIDE checkpoint in Chatham.
He also failed breath tests at Chatham-Kent police headquarters.
He was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a court date.
Impaired driving
A 42-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside approved screening device test Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
He also failed breath tests at Chatham-Kent police headquarters.
He was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a court date.
Outstanding warrants
A 26-year-old woman with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday in Wallaceburg by police looking into an unrelated matter.
She was released from the scene with a court date.