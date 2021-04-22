Dresden woman faces more charges after fatal crash

A 19-year-old Dresden woman faces additional charges in connection with a fatal crash in which her passenger died April 12 on Longwoods Road west of Louisville.

Arielle Wall was originally charged with impaired operation causing death.

She was also charged Wednesday with operation while impaired over 80 (milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood) causing death, dangerous operation causing death, stunt driving and speeding after Chatham-Kent police’s traffic management unit continued to investigate.

Gabrielle Emery, 19, of Dresden was pronounced dead at the scene after the single-vehicle crash. Wall was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wall has been released by police with an April 27 court date.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.