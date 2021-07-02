A 21-year-old Dresden woman will be going before court to answer to a charge of driving while impaired after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Article content

A 21-year-old Dresden woman will be going to court to answer to a charge of driving while impaired after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The Lambton OPP said officers were notified at 1:45 a.m. Friday of a crash on Bentpath Line.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dresden woman charged with impaired driving Back to video

When speaking with the driver, officers suspected she had consumed an alcoholic beverage, police said.

A roadside test was administered, resulting in the accused being arrested for impaired operation and providing two samples over the legal limit, police said.