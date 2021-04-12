Dresden teen charged with impaired driving causing death

A woman is charged with impaired driving causing death after her passenger died in a single-vehicle collision just after midnight Monday on Longwoods Road west of Louisville.

A woman is charged with impaired driving causing death after her passenger died in a single-vehicle collision just after midnight Monday on Longwoods Road west of Louisville.

The driver is a 19-year-old from Dresden. So was the passenger.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police are not releasing any details on the crash.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” police said in a statement.