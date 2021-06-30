Dresden man charged with stealing Black Lives Matter flag

Police have charged a 41-year-old man after a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen in Dresden, a town with a rich history connected to African-Americans.

The flag was stolen from the corner of Main and North streets in Dresden, near Chatham, on June 20, Chatham-Kent police said. The same flag was also stolen the night before and found in a nearby garbage can.

A 41-year-old Dresden man was charged with theft with a value less than $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was released with an Aug. 11 court date.

Dresden, with a population of about 2,800, is located northeast of Chatham. The area has a well-known connection to the cause of Black rights, having been the home of scores of freed U.S. slaves.

Most notable is Dresden’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, so named after Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 anti-slavery novel. The main character was based on Josiah Henson, who was born into slavery in 1789 but escaped with his wife and children along the so-called Underground Railroad.

The museum sits on land that was home to the settlement Henson founded in what’s now Chatham-Kent.

The Black Lives Matter movement gathered momentum last year in the wake of protests held in cities across the U.S. and Canada after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered on May 25, 2020, by a white Minneapolis police officer. That now-former officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced last month to 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chatham-Kent police did not make public the name of the man charged with stealing the flag.