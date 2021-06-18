Dresden man charged with forcible confinement, assault
A 23-year-old Dresden man faces several charges after a domestic disturbance Thursday afternoon at an apartment in Dresden.
The man allegedly locked a woman on her balcony and, as she called the police, unlocked the door and left the apartment.
This was not the first incident of domestic violence during their relationship, police alleged.
The man was arrested Thursday night and charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats, mischief, assault and criminal harassment.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Dangerous weapon
A 29-year-old Leamington man allegedly damaged items in a Wheatley motel room with a steak knife while arguing with his mother Thursday morning, said Chatham-Kent police.
He was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with his probation order by possessing a weapon.
He was released with a July 16 court date.
Break and enter
A 19-year-old man of no fixed address faces multiple charges after a break-in Thursday morning at Hope Haven on Wellington Street in Chatham.
He allegedly entered the building by removing an air-conditioning unit from a window, police said. Bank cheques and a blue and yellow hoodie were stolen.
Police identified a suspect using video surveillance and reportedly found him on Gray Street in Chatham wearing the stolen hoodie.
He was charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and failing to comply with his probation order.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Suspended driver
A police officer stopped a driver allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed on Bear Line Road in Dover Township on Thursday night.
The 21-year-old North York man was suspended from driving, so he was charged with speeding and driving while under suspension.
He must attend provincial offences court Aug. 11.
Traffic enforcement
Twelve drivers were charged with speeding Thursday during traffic enforcement in Chatham.
Eight were stopped on St. Clair Street between Oxley Drive and Jackson Drive, one was stopped on McNaughton Avenue West near Crane Drive, and three were stopped on Victoria Avenue between Ardleigh Drive and Victoria Court.
Saw, wheelbarrow stolen
A DeWalt saw and Erie wheelbarrow worth an estimated $700 were stolen during a break-in at a shed at the Rona Building Centre on Colborne Street in Chatham between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Damage to the shed was estimated at $1,500.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87310. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.