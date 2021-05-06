Dresden church member charged for large unmasked gathering
A member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Dresden has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act after more than 70 maskless people reportedly attended a service Sunday.
A 38-year-old Dresden man was charged Wednesday night with failing to comply with the act. He must attend provincial offences court June 16.
A Chatham-Kent police officer went to the church on Grove Mills Line on Sunday after receiving a report of a gathering.
The officer saw 56 cars in the parking lot and more cars arriving, police said.
After the service, approximately 73 people were seen leaving the church, police said. None wore masks.
This is the fourth charge laid by Chatham-Kent police against a member of an Old Colony Mennonite Church. The previous three were against members of the church in Wheatley.
Police said more than 100 people attended services at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley on April 25, Dec. 27 and Dec. 26.
A 44-year-old Wheatley man charged for the April 25 service was one of the two church members also charged in December.
Under Ontario’s current COVID-19 stay-at-home order, people are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside their household.
Religious services are allowed a maximum of 10 people, but participants must stay at least two metres apart and wear a mask.
If the rules are broken, organizers can be fined a minimum of $10,000 and each attendee may receive a $750 ticket. Enforcement officers are allowed to break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises.
When the church services were held Dec. 26 and 27 with more than 100 maskless people each day, southern Ontario was under a lockdown that limited religious services to no more than 10 people indoors or outdoors. Masks were also required during worship services under Chatham-Kent’s municipal mask bylaw.
The principal of the Dresden Private Mennonite School was also charged in December by Chatham-Kent bylaw enforcement officers for a Dec. 18 event that exceeded the then-limit of 50 people indoors.