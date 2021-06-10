Dresden-area crash sends two women to hospital with serious injuries
Two women are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Dawn Mills Road near Croton Line.
Article content
Two women are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Dawn Mills Road near Croton Line.
A 27-year-old North York woman was travelling east on Croton Line while a 64-year-old Dresden woman was travelling north on Dawn Mills Road, Chatham-Kent police said.
Dresden-area crash sends two women to hospital with serious injuries Back to video
Both women were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. The North York woman was transferred via air ambulance to London while the Dresden woman was transferred via air ambulance to Windsor for further medical attention.
Damage was estimated at $50,000.
The police’s traffic unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
Domestic offences
A 25-year-old Chatham woman faces several charges after an alleged domestic disturbance at a Chatham home Wednesday morning.
The woman reportedly entered a man’s home and wouldn’t let him leave the bedroom to call for help, police said.
Advertisement
Article content
A neighbour called police after hearing the man and woman arguing.
Officers allegedly found the woman in the home, even though she was bound by conditions to not attend the residence or speak with the man, police said.
She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she reportedly kicked the prisoner phone off the wall in the booking area.
She was charged with break and enter while committing forcible confinement, mischief with a value less than $5,000 and five counts of failing to comply with her release conditions.
She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until June 14.
Assaulting police
A 44-year-old Thamesville woman faces charges after allegedly striking a police officer in the face and kicking him Wednesday night in Thamesville.
The woman was wanted for failing to comply with her release conditions and breach of probation. When the officer saw her walking on Elizabeth Street and approached her, she reportedly fled on foot.
After a short chase, the woman was arrested for the outstanding warrants. She resisted arrest by hitting and kicking the officer, police alleged.
A Taser was used and she was taken into custody.
The woman was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police. She was released with a July 9 court date.
Break-and-enter charge
Police responding to an alarm Wednesday night at Maple City Mini-Storage on Grand Avenue East in Chatham found a woman inside the compound and damage to a storage unit.
Advertisement
Article content
The woman was arrested with an exacto knife, a wire cutter and pliers, police said.
The 36-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions by breaching her curfew, being in possession of break-in instruments and two counts of break-and-enter. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Motorcycle stolen
A black 2003 Kawasaki Ninja ZX12R motorcycle with Ontario licence plate 9B1J0 was stolen from a parking lot on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham late Monday night.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Max Bossence at maxb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87346. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.