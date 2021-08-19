Doug Ford to vaccine-refusing local MPP: You're out of our party

Rick Nicholls has been MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington since 2011.

CHATHAM – Veteran MPP Rick Nicholls is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in his expulsion from Ontario’s government and risking his political future over a shot nearly 80 per cent of his constituents have received.

Premier Doug Ford warned all his Progressive Conservative MPPs they had until 5 p.m. Thursday to get vaccinated or they would be turfed from the party. Nicholls, first elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington in 2011, called the bluff.

“I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice and that all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice,” Nicholls said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. He added that under no circumstances “should I, nor should any Ontarian, be forced or coerced to do something against their will.”

Nicholls added: “To do so is an affront to the democratic principles of this magnificent institution.”

In a separate statement, Nicholl’s office noted: “If deemed necessary by the government, he will sit as an Independent MPP.”

Nicholls was reportedly one of two Tory MPPs who had not yet been vaccinated, the other in Scarborough. In a Thursday night statement, Ford said Nicholls had “failed to provide a legitimate reason for exemption” from the vaccine.

Nicholls is out of the party and can’t run under the Tory banner in the next election, set for 2022.

Per Chatham-Kent statistics, 78 per cent of vote-eligible residents (age 18 or older) have received at least one shot; and 71 per cent have received the recommended two shots.

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s top public-health official, said in a weekly conference call with journalists earlier on Thursday that he’s encouraging Nicholls to get vaccinated.