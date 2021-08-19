Doug Ford to vaccine-refusing local MPP: You're out of our party
Rick Nicholls has been MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington since 2011.
Article content
CHATHAM – Veteran MPP Rick Nicholls is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in his expulsion from Ontario’s government and risking his political future over a shot nearly 80 per cent of his constituents have received.
Advertisement
Article content
Premier Doug Ford warned all his Progressive Conservative MPPs they had until 5 p.m. Thursday to get vaccinated or they would be turfed from the party. Nicholls, first elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington in 2011, called the bluff.
Doug Ford to vaccine-refusing local MPP: You're out of our party Back to video
“I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice and that all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice,” Nicholls said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. He added that under no circumstances “should I, nor should any Ontarian, be forced or coerced to do something against their will.”
Nicholls added: “To do so is an affront to the democratic principles of this magnificent institution.”
In a separate statement, Nicholl’s office noted: “If deemed necessary by the government, he will sit as an Independent MPP.”
Nicholls was reportedly one of two Tory MPPs who had not yet been vaccinated, the other in Scarborough. In a Thursday night statement, Ford said Nicholls had “failed to provide a legitimate reason for exemption” from the vaccine.
Nicholls is out of the party and can’t run under the Tory banner in the next election, set for 2022.
Per Chatham-Kent statistics, 78 per cent of vote-eligible residents (age 18 or older) have received at least one shot; and 71 per cent have received the recommended two shots.
Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s top public-health official, said in a weekly conference call with journalists earlier on Thursday that he’s encouraging Nicholls to get vaccinated.
Advertisement
Article content
“Mr. Nicholls is free to make his own decisions on that,” Colby said. “I have had discussions with him and if he wants to get vaccinated, I will make sure that that happens.”
Colby said he is not sure what people will take from Nicholls’ choice.
“Perhaps you might want to ask Mr. Nicholls that question, but the science is clear that vaccination is a great idea and . . . this is really a surge of Delta variant among the unvaccinated. The message is clear: everybody needs to get vaccinated.”
Nicholls, 69, is in his third term as an MPP in the Chatham-Kent area.
He spoke with The Chatham Daily News in January, giving his government an “A-” on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic to that point, and crediting Chatham-Kent residents who “adhered” to public-health rules.
“People have adhered to guidelines that have been administered by the government and the chief medical officer of health for Ontario, Dr. (David) Williams,” Nicholls said. “I think it speaks volumes to the people and caring community that we have right now.”
This week, government whip Lorne Coe issued a letter saying it was discussed at a caucus meeting that “every member of the Progressive Conservative team” must get vaccinated unless medically unable to do so.
Coe wrote that as elected officials, caucus members have a “responsibility to show leadership” and ensure eligible Ontarians get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“That includes every member of our caucus,” he wrote.
Advertisement
Article content
It wouldn’t be the first time Ford has expelled caucus members over differing opinions on party policy and COVID-19.
In January, Ford expelled MPP Roman Baber from caucus after the Toronto-area MPP penned a public letter in which he criticized the government’s lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Tuesday, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and the Ontario House Leader, MPP John Fraser, wrote to the Speaker requesting mandatory vaccinations for MPPs before the provincial legislature resumes in September.
Fraser said: “Allowing unvaccinated MPPs to participate in those sittings jeopardizes the health of members, their families and staff, and vulnerable people in their communities.”
– with files by the Canadian Press